Nigerian writers compete with other African counterparts for literature prize
Elnathan John’s Born on a Tuesday is one of the shortlisted books.
The post Nigerian writers compete with other African counterparts for literature prize appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG