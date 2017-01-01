Nigerians are happy, having fun despite recession – Oyegun
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has stated that there is fun everywhere in Nigeria despite the nationwide outcry about recession. According to the party leader, Nigerians were no bothered by the hardship caused by the ongoing economic crisis. Speaking with newsmnen in Benin, the Edo State capital, Oyegun […]
