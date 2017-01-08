Nigerians are suffering, reshuffle your cabinet now, Pastor Bakare tells Buhari
“To begin with, the confusing and discriminatory multiple dollar to naira exchange rates … must be discarded.”
The post Nigerians are suffering, reshuffle your cabinet now, Pastor Bakare tells Buhari appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG