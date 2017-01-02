‘Nigerians can offer world-class services’

By Remi Adefulu

Nigerian companies can offer services comparable to those obtainable in advanced nations, the Chairman of Hi-Impact Amusement Park, Prince Yanju Lipede, has said.

Speaking with newsmen recently, he said his organisation, which parades the best in terms of amusement and tourism, has all it takes to compete favourably with the best across the globe.

According to him, this is because Hi-Impact constantly upgrades to provide its numerous customers value for their money.

Said he: “What you see here, you won’t believe exists in this country, especially our beautiful light decorations.

“We have put together different self-service apartments and we offer the best of African and continental delicacies with the highest hygiene.”

Lipede said the park has more than 50 rides and attractions at the expansive complex, which have inverters and are powered, 24 hours, by alternative power from the company’s generating sets.

This, he disclosed, is to ensure security of visitors, even as the company operates under high standards.

“We have British certified health and safety professionals and every rider here is technically supported from Europe. Aside this, there is no way you can smuggle weapon here because we have full body scanners installed to ensure security.

“We also have a full police station and barracks in place. This is in addition to over 120 toilets with air conditioners. All our riders from Europe are 2015 – 2016 models,” he disclosed.

Lipede added that the facility equally has a well equipped medical facility with in-house doctors, while a world-class gym and spa will soon be completed.

He charged the Federal Government to give rebate to organisations in the tourism and entertainment sector to enable them fully realise their potentials.

According to him, the industry can assist in bringing the economy back on track if given the needed support. He also charged Nigerians and the corporate industry to support the sector through patronage of its internationally acknowledged services and saving of scarce resources.

