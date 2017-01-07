Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians Declare Expectations from the Buhari Administration in 2017 | WATCH

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

On May 29 2017, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will be 2 years old. In this video, Nigerians speak on what they expect from the administration this year. With many criticizing the actions and policies of the president, others say that there is a glimpse of hope that things will get better for all in 2017. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.