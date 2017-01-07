Nigerians Declare Expectations from the Buhari Administration in 2017 | WATCH

On May 29 2017, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will be 2 years old. In this video, Nigerians speak on what they expect from the administration this year. With many criticizing the actions and policies of the president, others say that there is a glimpse of hope that things will get better for all in 2017. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

