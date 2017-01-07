Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

No drop of kerosene in Lagos – NUPENG – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
No drop of kerosene in Lagos – NUPENG
Daily Post Nigeria
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Saturday lamented that there is no single drop of kerosene in any of the private depots and that of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Lagos. The National Chairman …
No kerosene in all Lagos depots, says NUPENGPremium Times
Nigerians in trouble as Kerosene price rises by 60 percentNAIJ.COM
NUPENG Union says there is no kerosene in Lagos depotsPulse Nigeria
360Nobs.com –News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.