Nigerians need more, not less government intervention.

By Owei Lakemfa Nigerians need more government intervention, not less. All modern development has been government-driven. Nigerians need their government to regulate and provide for their basic needs, not a deregulated society where greed is hailed as enterprise; the rich get richer and the poor are sentenced to a live of misery.

