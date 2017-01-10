Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians need more, not less government intervention.

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Owei Lakemfa Nigerians need more government intervention, not less. All modern development has been government-driven. Nigerians need their government to regulate and provide for their basic needs, not a deregulated society where greed is hailed as enterprise; the rich get richer and the poor are sentenced to a live of misery.

