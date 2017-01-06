Nigerians pay hospital bill, mother of abandoned newborn twins re-appears

Kindhearted Nigerians have come to the rescue of the newborn twins whose mother absconded after their birth because she couldn’t pay the hospital bills.

The babies had been detained over the inability of their parents to pay the remaining N150,000 of the N300,000 medical bill.

Their mother, Sarah Ademola, had fled Felken Maternity Centre on Awofodu Street, where she was delivered of the babies, due to the inability of her husband, Adeyemi Ademola, to pay the bill.

Adeyemi had lamented the financial difficulty of the family and told Punch that he was frustrated by the development. People owing him were not paying up, he said. Adding that he was making

efforts to settle the bills.

The matter was taken to the Somolu Police Station, where a Divisional Police Officer planned to mediate.

However, after the report went viral on Thursday, many Nigerians indicated interest in settling the bills, as well as helping the family.h

An NGO that visited the family earlier on Thursday paid the N150,000 while a member of the Senate representing Lagos East, Senator Gbenga Asafa; gave the babies N100,000.

Some other Nigerians outside the country were also said to have called the hospital to indicate willingness to pay the bill.

The matron of the hospital, Mrs. Gloria Akinbobola, told Punch:

Immediately the report came out this morning, an NGO came and transferred the balance into our account. They also promised to give the family N50,000 to take care of the babies.

“They don’t want to be identified. We have received calls from many other people. A lot of them have been making promises.”

A representative of Senator Asafa, Kanmi Adebowale, said the N100,000 gift was for the upkeep of the girls, adding that the senator decided to support the family because they lived within his senatorial district.

The mother of the children have also reappeared.

Punch contacted her husband, Adeyemi and he said he had found the mother of the twins, saying she had been taken to her hometown in Agbowa, Lagos State.

He said:

“We are grateful to Nigerians. We have found the mother of the twins, but the problem is that she is terribly sick and has been taken to her hometown in Agbowa.”

Sarah, the twins’ mother also said:

“I didn’t abandon my twins. I had to flee the maternity centre because I was not well taken care of.

“All they were interested in was their money. They said they would not attend to me until their N300,000 was complete. I was abandoned in the place.

“After we borrowed N70,000 from the cooperative society, they still didn’t attend to me. I had to run away to find solution to my health.

“I am in a place where they are treating me now. Please pray for me to survive. I am dying. I don’t want to die. I want to live to take care of my babies. I want to reap the fruit of my labour.”

