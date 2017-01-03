Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians react to prophet Chukwudi’s prophecy on Buhari’s death

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

buhari

Nigerians, particularly social media users have taken a swipe at a prophet who predicted the death of President Muhammadu Buhari. The prophesy has caused massive controversy in the social media even as many Nigerians have branded him a fake prophet. Recall that Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Church, among his many prophecies […]

