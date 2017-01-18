Orji Kalu recounts how Obasanjo’s 3rd term bid was frustrated – NAIJ.COM
Orji Kalu recounts how Obasanjo's 3rd term bid was frustrated
Orji Uzor Kalu has revealed that he alongside Senator Bola Tinubu and late Engineer Abdulkadir Kure fought former president Olusegun Obasanjo when he was campaigning for his third term bid. Orji Kalu recounts how Obasanjo's 3rd term bid was frustrated.
