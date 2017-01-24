Nigerians Spend N56trn On e-Transactions In 12 Months

Despite the economic downturn in the country last year, over N56 trillion was moved through the electronic channels in the Nigerian financial system. This is asides the cash transactions done over the counter in the banking halls.

Total transactions through electronic payment platforms such as Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale Terminals (PoS), web payments, online transfers and mobile money from January to December last year hit N56.886 trillion.

According to the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) which records and settles all electronic transactions in the country, online payments through the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) recorded the highest value, accounting for 67 per cent of total value of transactions while ATMs had the largest volume of transactions.

The value of funds that changed hands through NIP stood at N38 trillion which was done in 154.5 million transactions. On a daily basis, an average of 422,142 transactions had been done through the NIP channel as more Nigerians adopt the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Nigeria Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) followed on value of transactions with N12 trillion which changed hands in 25 million transactions. A total of 607 million transactions had been done through the 17,398 ATM across the country. With a total of 29.24 million active cards, Nigerians had transacted N4.9 trillion through ATMs.

Although mobile money is yet to catch on in the country as is witnessed in Kenya, N756 billion had been transacted through the channel in the course of the year 2016. The number of mobile money customers in the country as at the end of last year stood at 5.54 million that are being cared for by 23,877 agents working for 21 Mobile Money Operators (MMO).

Likewise, goods and services worth N759 billion had been paid for using the 112,847 active POS terminals across the country. Payments through e-bills channel had the lowest volume of transactions of one million. Total value of transactions done through e-bills channel for the whole of 2016 stood at N339 billion.

Payments through webpay for 2016 stood at N132.36 billion which was done in 14.09 million transactions. NIBSS said in 2016, it has processed 11.7 million cheques with a value of N5.8 trillion. Corporate cheques accounted for the largest chunk of this figure as 5.9 million Corporate cheques valued at N3.7 trillion had been processed during the year while 2.7 million individual cheques valued at N0.94 trillion was processed.

Total bank accounts held in e country by banks at the end of 2016 rose to 96.22 million from 85.02 million in 2015, while active accounts rose from 58.97 million to 65.48 million by the end of last year.

