Nigerians under attack in South Africa, one killed
NigeriaN community in South Africa on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the abduction of another in that country. Ikechukwu Anyene, the president of Nigeria Union, South Africa, told NAN via telephone that both incidents had been reported to the Nigerian mission in that country. He said on Thursday, one Victor Nnadi, a […]
The post Nigerians under attack in South Africa, one killed appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG