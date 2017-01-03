Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians will witness total change in 2017 – APC

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

PIC.9. FROM LEFT: SEN. CHRIS NGIGE; GOV. ROCHAS OKOROCHA OF IMO, GEN. MUHAMMADU BUHARI AND PROF. YEMI OSIBAJO AT APC CAMPAIGN IN AWKA, ANAMBRA STATE ON SATURDAY (10/1/15). 6849/10/1/2015/CHIMEZIE/CH/NAN

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State has assured Nigerians that the realization of the desired positive change in all sectors of the country will manifest in 2017. In its New Year message by director of publicity, Olawale Sadare, the APC predicted that Nigeria’s socio-economic status would receive a boost in 2017 with efforts […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Nigerians will witness total change in 2017 – APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.