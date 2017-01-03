Nigerians will witness total change in 2017 – APC
The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State has assured Nigerians that the realization of the desired positive change in all sectors of the country will manifest in 2017. In its New Year message by director of publicity, Olawale Sadare, the APC predicted that Nigeria’s socio-economic status would receive a boost in 2017 with efforts […]
