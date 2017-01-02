Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians yet to see massive jobs APC, Buhari promised – NLC

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the federal government to implement the N52,000 new minimum wage and tackle unemployment affecting young Nigerians in 2017. The congress in a new year message by its president, Ayuba Wabba also charged President Muhammadu Buhari to deal with the challenge of the power sector through “either reversal of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

