Nigerians yet to see massive jobs APC, Buhari promised – NLC
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the federal government to implement the N52,000 new minimum wage and tackle unemployment affecting young Nigerians in 2017. The congress in a new year message by its president, Ayuba Wabba also charged President Muhammadu Buhari to deal with the challenge of the power sector through “either reversal of […]
