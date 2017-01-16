Nigeria’s ADEMOLA LOOKMAN Scores in Everton Debut

MyNaijaInfo.com

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN Scores First Goal. 19 Year Old Nigerian, Ademola Lookman has scored his first goal for Everton as he made his debut for the English team yesterday sinking Manchester City FC with 4 Goals. Lookman who was born in London, and is of Nigerian descent sealed a comprehensive victory for Everton over Man City as the match ended 4-0. The 19-year-old winger who started on the bench for the home side, came on to grab the fourth goal despite being on the pitch for little more than added time. ALSO READ: MEET UNIMAID PROFESSOR OF MEDICINE KILLED BY SUICIDE BOMBER After the match Lookman stated in a brief chat that he played to instructions from the his Coach.He said: “The gaffer said I should play behind Romelu Lukaku and I was lucky to anticipate the ball.” The new Everton winger was signed from Charlton for £11million last week.

The post Nigeria's ADEMOLA LOOKMAN Scores in Everton Debut appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

