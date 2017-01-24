Nigeria’s admission quota system seen sacrificing merit, competence

…produces unemployable graduates

Nigeria’s admission quota system for Federal Government owned institutions of learning is sacrificing merit and competence in order to accommodate the various ethnic, religious, majority-minority, advantaged-disadvantaged colourations, experts say.

The quota system, a derivative of the Federal Character principle was first suggested in 1975 by the Constitution Drafting Committee (CDC) setup by the Murtala Mohammed/Olusegun Obasanjo’s military government. However, it became constitutional after its inclusion in the 1979 Constitution.

Applied to admission into tertiary institutions of education owned by the FG, the quota system means that there are three criteria of admission namely: merit, catchment area and educationally disadvantaged states. Each of these categories entails different cut-off point – for instance, when the merit list commands 250 points or more, catchment area requires 200 and educationally disadvantaged areas less.

Hilary Inang, Duke Energy Distinguished Professor of Environmental Engineering and Science, University of North Carolina, USA, contends that the public university system in Nigeria would continue to decay as long as merit and competence are not enthroned as the guiding principles. The quota system destroys the tertiary education system right from the top, that is, from the appointment of university Vice Chancellors.

Look at how vice-chancellors are selected; excellence is not the issue, it is about where the person comes from. Most vice-chancellors in Nigeria cannot be associate professors in American universities. How do I know? I have sat in interviews to select VCs, check their resume,” Inang says.

The universities are run by people who are mediocre. On the way forward, he says the National Universities Commission (NUC) as well as appointment of VCs should be depoliticised, adding that the Federal Government may have to invite professors from outside to help with the appointment process.

“It is not by mistake that all VCs in Igboland are Igbos, all VCs in Yorubaland are Yorubas, and all VCs in the North are from there. I have been VC twice, once in Botswana,” Inang said.

Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, says even by developing countries’ standards, the employability of the products being churned out by the Nigerian education system these days is deplorably low, adding that part of the blame goes to the poor quality of teachers and the absence of merit and competence in the selection process.

“I have been alarmed and embarrassed to come across professors who cannot speak or write proper English. If the quality of the teachers is so poor, what would you expect the end-products to be? The problems are so fundamental that we have to revisit the foundation itself: the quality of lecturers, the rigour of teaching from primary school up to the tertiary level, and the emphasis on numeracy, literacy and clear writing and speaking without the most basic mistakes in the English language.”

People familiar with matter say application of the principle in the federal civil service and the military has amounted to a confused balancing of the merit principle and the quota system, based essentially on states of origin.

This has had adverse consequences for both institutions in terms of discipline, morale, and overall effectiveness and efficiency. Faithful implementation of universal primary education and imaginative rehabilitation of secondary and tertiary education are required to ensure equal opportunities for all citizens to compete for civil service positions on the basis of merit.

Ilemobola Olarenwaju, faculty member, Political Science and International Relations at Covenant University, Sango-Ota opined that “there is need to review these policies. In the quest to encourage the educationally disadvantaged states, the implementation of policies should not be done at the expense of the other states.”

Olarenwaju added “to this extent, the sanctity of the educational system should not be sacrificed on the altar of ethnic representation. Put succinctly, merit must remain the major criterion for educational advancement.”

Inang pointed to a way forward, “the university structure must change. We need to start with the governing boards. We must make sure they are worth their salt and not a mere assemblage of people beholden to politicians. It is a very corrupt system. This is not the kind of university my father went to. It is not the kind of university I attended before going abroad to compete at renowned universities. It is really terrible,” he added.