NIGERIA’S DEPENDENCE ON OIL IS NOT 75%, IT IS 8%. – HENCE WE HAVE A FUTURE. By Pastor Sunday Adelaja … – Naija247news
|
NAIJ.COM
|
NIGERIA'S DEPENDENCE ON OIL IS NOT 75%, IT IS 8%. – HENCE WE HAVE A FUTURE. By Pastor Sunday Adelaja …
Naija247news
The leaders of our new generation banks; First Bank, Zenith Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, Access Bank and Eco Bank are men of the future. These banks alone could turn Nigeria into the financial hub of Africa. However they too would …
Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 – World Bank
Africa's Economic Prospects in 2017 – Ten Countries to Watch
Global Economic Prospects: Sub-Saharan Africa
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG