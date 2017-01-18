Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Efforts To Secure International Loans Hit Deadlock As Lenders Seek Economic Policy Recovery Programme – The Streetjournal

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Streetjournal

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria's Efforts To Secure International Loans Hit Deadlock As Lenders Seek Economic Policy Recovery Programme
The Streetjournal
Nigeria's efforts to secure funds from international lenders to help haul it out of recession have stalled because it has not submitted the required economic reform plans, according to one of the banks and sources close to the matter. The government
Nigerian banks face merger over liquidityThe Herald
Nigeria's lack of a recovery plan could hinder its economic growthVentures Africa

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.