Nigeria's Electricity generation climbs to 3959 Megawatts
Naija247news
Nigeria's Electricity generation climbs to 3959 Megawatts
05 January 2017, Naija247news, Abuja – The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday wheeled out about 3,959 megawatts of generated electricity to the 11 distribution companies as the country's power supply gradually stabilised.
