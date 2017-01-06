Nigeria’s Electricity generation climbs to 3959 Megawatts – Naija247news

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria's Electricity generation climbs to 3959 Megawatts

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business


Nigeria's Electricity generation climbs to 3959 Megawatts
05 January 2017, Naija247news, Abuja – The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday wheeled out about 3,959 megawatts of generated electricity to the 11 distribution companies as the country's power supply gradually stabilised.
