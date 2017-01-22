Nigeria’s endangered vulture population highlights bio diversity threat

With five species of vultures close to extinction in Nigeria and a decline of between seventy and ninety per cent of some species over a period of three generations, illustrates the biodiversity threat facing the country.

The implication of this is that ‘Nature’s clean-up crew’ may withhold its services very soon and carcasses of dead animals will remain unmoved.

This will lead to a loss of capacity to remove a thousand tons of carcasses per year worth around $11,600 per year, per vulture.

Amina Mohammed, minister of environment, made this assertion while delivering the guest talk at the fifteenth edition of Chief S.L. Edu memorial lecture in Lagos on January 19.

The lecture with the theme: “Last Nigerian Vulture: The consequence for human health and the economy,’ used the extinction of vulture species to highlight biodiversity threat facing Nigeria.

“Without vultures to efficiently remove large amounts of decayed meat, both air and ground water would show increased contamination,”

Mohammed said that loss of primary forests poses threat to the vulture population.

“80% of original forest has been converted to agricultural land in West Africa with an estimated loss of ten ha of forest in the 20th century.

“In Nigeria as an example, Nigeria’s percentage of frest cover is less than 5% as against the FAO recommended 25% of total area and we continue to lose trees at an alarming rate,” she said.

To reverse this trend, Amina called for improved partnerships across public and private sector.

“Partnerships between the Federal Ministry of Environment and the International and National NGOs, to ensure that the vulture species are conserved.”

Mohammed also called for strengthening policy and regulatory instruments and honouring conventions that guarantee land-bird conservation.

The minister also called on International agencies to awaken to the value and plight of the vulture.

Adeniyi Karunwi, director general of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) said that the organisation is stepping up advocacy towards the plight of the birds.

“We have developed a National Vulture Advocacy Plan which we are hoping the Federal Ministry of Environment will partner with us to launch and will drive all plans into action.

He further said, “This well-articulated Advocacy Plan cuts across different aspects that will help bring the plight of Nigerian vultures into the public space for discussion to further promote their conservation.”

The S.L. Edu Memorial Lecture initiated by NCF to immortalize the founder and first President of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Shafi Lawal Edu is held yearly with the objective of instigating broad public discourse of environmental issues and policies.

Shafi Lawal Edu was a prominent Nigerian businessman and conservationist from Epe, Lagos State.

He was the founder of the Nigerian Conservation Fund, a Nigerian NGO involved in conservation projects and was a former member of the council of the World Wildlife Fund.

Anthonia Obokoh

