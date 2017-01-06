Nigeria’s External Reserves Rise Further – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigeria's External Reserves Rise Further
Nigeria's External Reserves Rise Further Latest data from the Central Bank shows Nigeria's forex reserves rose to 26.2 billion on January 4 2017, up from 25.8 billion dollars on December 30, 2016. The forex reserves had risen to over four-month high of …
