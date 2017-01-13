Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 18.55 % in December – NBS – The News
The News
Nigeria's inflation rate hits 18.55 % in December – NBS
The News
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased by 18.55 per cent (year-in-year) in December, 2016 from 18.48 per cent recorded in November. The CPI, which measures inflation, is 0.07 per cent points higher from the …
