Nigeria’s inflation hits 18.5 percent

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

National Bureau of Statistics on Friday announced that the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation with the index rising, hit 18.55 per cent in the month of December. A report said the 18.55 per cent is an increase of 0.07 percentage over the 18.48 per cent recorded in the month of November. NBS report attributed […]

