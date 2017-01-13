Nigeria’s inflation hits 18.5 percent
National Bureau of Statistics on Friday announced that the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation with the index rising, hit 18.55 per cent in the month of December. A report said the 18.55 per cent is an increase of 0.07 percentage over the 18.48 per cent recorded in the month of November. NBS report attributed […]
