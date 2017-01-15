Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Increases To 18.55% – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased by 18.55 per cent (year-in-year) in December, 2016 from 18.48 per cent recorded in November. The CPI, which measures inflation, is 0.07 per cent points higher from the points recorded in November. A report released by the NBS in Abuja, noted that the …
