Nigeria’s Iwobi nominated for Arsenal Player of the Month Award

The other four players on the five man shortlist include Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The post Nigeria’s Iwobi nominated for Arsenal Player of the Month Award appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

