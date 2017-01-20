Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s Maple Aviation Logistics eyes domestic pax ops – ch-aviation

Nigeria's Maple Aviation Logistics eyes domestic pax ops
Maple Aviation Logistics (Lagos) has announced plans to venture into the scheduled domestic Nigerian passenger services market. Chief Executive Officer, Folarin Adesemowo, said in a press release the carrier, which has thus far operated in the business …

