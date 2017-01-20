Nigeria’s Maple Aviation Logistics eyes domestic pax ops – ch-aviation
Nigeria's Maple Aviation Logistics eyes domestic pax ops
ch-aviation
Maple Aviation Logistics (Lagos) has announced plans to venture into the scheduled domestic Nigerian passenger services market. Chief Executive Officer, Folarin Adesemowo, said in a press release the carrier, which has thus far operated in the business …
