Nigeria’s Nollywood veteran Yoruba Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, Is Dead – Naija247news
|
Nigeria's Nollywood veteran Yoruba Actress, Toyin Majekodunmi, Is Dead
Naija247news
The Yoruba movie industry yesterday recorded its first death of 2017 as one of its own, Toyin Majekodunmi, died. The veteran actress, popularly known as Iya Kike in Yoruba movie circles, died on Monday. The cause of her death is not yet officially …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG