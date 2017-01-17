Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria's Oyinlomo, Marylove clash in ITF final – Daily Trust

Nigeria's Oyinlomo, Marylove clash in ITF final
By Orkula Shaagee @shagcy | Publish Date: Jan 17 2017 2:00AMTeam Nigeria's duo of Oyinlomo Quadri and Marylove Edward have set up an all- Nigeria final meeting in the girls' 14 and under at the ITF/CAT West and Central African Championships in …

