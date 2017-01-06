Nigeria’s player can win 2017 African Player award, Pinnick says

Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Friday in Abuja said he was optimistic a Nigeria player would win the 2017African Best Player of the Year Award. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Algeria and Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez was crowned the 2016 African Player of the Year at the 25th edition of the Glo-CAF Awards held in Abuja. Pinnick told NAN that even though no Nigerian player made the final list in the category, he was confident that the country’s’ emerging talents would make Nigeria proud at future awards.

