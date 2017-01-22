Nigeria’s Power Generation Drops To 2,662 Megawatts

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN said the nation’s power generation capacity dropped from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 2,662 megawatts on January 22. The Nigerian Electricity System Operator, SO’s website, a sub agency of TCN, disclosed the figure in its daily forecast on power generation data in Lagos on Sunday. The News Agency …

The post Nigeria’s Power Generation Drops To 2,662 Megawatts appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

