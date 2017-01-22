Nigeria’s Power Generation Drops To 2,662 Megawatts
The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN said the nation’s power generation capacity dropped from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 2,662 megawatts on January 22. The Nigerian Electricity System Operator, SO’s website, a sub agency of TCN, disclosed the figure in its daily forecast on power generation data in Lagos on Sunday. The News Agency …
