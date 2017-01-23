Nigeria’s Power Grid Drops To 2662 MW – The Whistler
|
The Whistler
|
Nigeria's Power Grid Drops To 2662 MW
The Whistler
Nigeria's power generation dropped by 1,297 megawatts between January 4 and January 22, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reports. This was contained on the website of The Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO), an agency of TCN, in its …
Energy crunch worsens as output drops to 2200mw
