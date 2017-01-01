Nigeria’s Recession is for Sinners – Bishop Abioye

According to Bishop David Abioye of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Nigerians who obey God will flourish during the current economic recession.

“Covenant people that obey the Holy Bible usually flourish even in difficult times,” he said on Sunday during his 2016 cross over message.

““If the covenant is on the path of Grace, God’s covenant is committed to deliver it.

“”The quality of your life is a result of the quality of obedience you give God; this is the time to be close to God.”

“”Seeking the kingdom of God first will always pay to the covenant of obedience like our salaries and allowances being paid,’’ Bishop Abioye added.