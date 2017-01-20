Nigeria’s rising fertility rate and current economic realities
Though Nigeria’s economy plunged deeper into recession with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracting by 2.24 percent in real terms in the third quarter of 2016, TIAMIYU ADIO writes that yet Nigerians are giving birth. A recently released National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data show that some states in Nigeria are outdoing others in bringing new offspring…
