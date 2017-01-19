Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Senate approves Medium Term Expenditure Framework – Naija247news

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria's Senate approves Medium Term Expenditure Framework
Naija247news
Nigeria's Senate has approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and set oil benchmark for 2017 budget at 44.5 dollars per barrel. The approval including the exchange rate at N305 to a dollar as proposed by …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.