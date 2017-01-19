Nigeria’s Senate approves Medium Term Expenditure Framework – Naija247news
Nigeria's Senate has approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and set oil benchmark for 2017 budget at 44.5 dollars per barrel. The approval including the exchange rate at N305 to a dollar as proposed by …
