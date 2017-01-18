Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Seyi Shay, Ghana’s Efya and South Africa’s Pearl Thusi cover Glam Africa’s “New Beginnings” Edition

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Glam Africa magazine starts the new year with its “New Beginnings” edition which features three female celebrities making waves in the African entertainment industry. The Nigerian cover star, Seyi Shay looks back at how successful 2016 has been, shares her big plans for 2017 and talks about being a self-made CEO of her record label […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.