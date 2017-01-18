Nigeria’s Seyi Shay, Ghana’s Efya and South Africa’s Pearl Thusi cover Glam Africa’s “New Beginnings” Edition

Glam Africa magazine starts the new year with its “New Beginnings” edition which features three female celebrities making waves in the African entertainment industry. The Nigerian cover star, Seyi Shay looks back at how successful 2016 has been, shares her big plans for 2017 and talks about being a self-made CEO of her record label […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

