Nike Accidentally Release Images of Rooney’s New Boots for Impending Record-Breaking Goal

Wayne Rooney is set to become Manchester United’s highest-ever scorer anytime now, having recently equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals in an FA Cup match against Reading. The striker’s record breaker is a nailed-on certainty, as he has the rest of the season to score a single goal, and Nike are ready for …

The post Nike Accidentally Release Images of Rooney’s New Boots for Impending Record-Breaking Goal appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

