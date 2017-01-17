Nike Accidentally Release Images of Rooney’s New Boots for Impending Record-Breaking Goal
Wayne Rooney is set to become Manchester United’s highest-ever scorer anytime now, having recently equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s record of 249 goals in an FA Cup match against Reading. The striker’s record breaker is a nailed-on certainty, as he has the rest of the season to score a single goal, and Nike are ready for …
