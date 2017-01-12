Nikon and Mini team up to cross-promote cameras and cars

Nikon and Mini have announced a new marketing partnership that will see Nikon cross-promote its KeyMission 360 action camera with Mini’s latest lineup of rugged Countryman vehicles.

The post Nikon and Mini team up to cross-promote cameras and cars appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

