Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nikon and Mini team up to cross-promote cameras and cars

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Nikon and Mini have announced a new marketing partnership that will see Nikon cross-promote its KeyMission 360 action camera with Mini’s latest lineup of rugged Countryman vehicles.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Nikon and Mini team up to cross-promote cameras and cars appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.