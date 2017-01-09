Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nikyu makes NPFL survival Katsina Utd’s priority – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nikyu makes NPFL survival Katsina Utd's priority
Vanguard
Head coach of Katsina United, Bala Nikyu has said the club do not fancy any ambition of emerging champions in their first season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). He however was quick to assure their fans that the newly-promoted side …
Agba praises NFF for Gombe United moveGoal.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.