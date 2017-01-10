NIMASA redeploys directors, other management staff

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has approved the redeployment of some senior Management staff of the Agency. The director-general, in a statement by the Director, Corporate Communications Team of NIMASA, Hajia Lami Tumaka, said the new postings were expected to reposition the agency toward meeting its statutory mandate as enshrined in the NIMASA Act and other enabling instruments. The statement said, “The redeployment exercise has Mr Ibrahim Jibril as the Director, Strategic Management in the Office of the Director-General; Hajia Lami Tumaka, who was the former Head, Corporate Communications as the Director, Special Duties also in the Director General’s office.

