NIMASA Rejigs, Redeploys Directors, Others

As part of the effort to reposition and restructure the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Director-General of the agency, Dr Dakuku Peterside has approved the redeployment of some senior management staff of the agency.

The redeployment exercise has Mr. Ibrahim Jibril as the Director, Strategic Management in the Office of the Director General, Hajia Lami Tumaka, who was the former Head, Corporate Communications as the Director, Special Duties also in the Director General’s office, Mr. Abiodun Akinyosoye takes over as the Director of Administration and Human Resources while Mrs. Aishatu Jumai Musa is the Director, Planning Research & Data Management Services Department and Mr. Audu Abdulsalam is now the Director, Legal Services.

Others include, Mr. Hassan El-Yakub Director, NIMASA Eastern Zone and Mr. Olayemi Abass Director, Western Zone, Mr. Anthony Ogadi Head, Shipping Development and Engr. Abel Femowei as the Coordinator, Central Zone, Warri.

Furthermore, Captain Sunday Umoren is now Head, Maritime Safety and Seafarers Standards Department of the agency while Mr. Isichei Osamgbi is the new Head, Corporate Communications.

The redeployment exercise comes on the heels of the recent promotion which saw to the elevation of eight Deputy Directors as Directors, 15 Assistant Directors to Deputy Directors while 56 grade level 14 officers were promoted to their next grade of Assistant Directors.

According to the DG, the new postings are expected to reposition the Agency towards meeting its statutory mandate as enshrined in the NIMASA Act and other enabling instruments.

