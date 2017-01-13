NIMASA workers groan over non-payment of allowance

By Godwin Oritse

WORKERS of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), are currently groaning over non-payment of the balance of their dress allowance.

The workers, it was gathered resorted to cutting cost due to the unpaid allowance as their morale has also dropped.

Some of the workers have stopped bringing their vehicles to the office as a result of the cost of putting the cars on the road.

Some of them have also resorted in rationing the number of days they come to work due their inability to transport themselves on daily basis.

Vanguard learnt that some of the workers had collected bank loans in anticipation of the allowance.

Several months after collecting the loans, the balance of the allowance were yet to be paid and the bank, (name withheld) has held on the salaries of the some of the workers for close to five months.

The source also told Vanguard that the Director General of the agency, Dr Dakuku Peterside, had said the particular allowance has not been approved by the Salaries and Wages Commission.

Whether the agency was making any move to get the allowance approved by the Commission could not be ascertained, but the outgoing spokesperson of the agency, Hajia Lami Tumaka, however, told Vanguard that the money will be paid when all arrangements for payments are concluded.

