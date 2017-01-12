Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NIMASA workers groan over non-payment of allowance – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
NIMASA workers groan over non-payment of allowance
Vanguard
WORKERS of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), are currently groaning over non-payment of the balance of their dress allowance. The workers, it was gathered resorted to cutting cost due to the unpaid allowance as their …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.