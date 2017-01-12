NIMASA workers groan over non-payment of allowance – Vanguard
NIMASA workers groan over non-payment of allowance
Vanguard
WORKERS of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), are currently groaning over non-payment of the balance of their dress allowance. The workers, it was gathered resorted to cutting cost due to the unpaid allowance as their …
