NiMet Installs 13th Low Level Wind Shear Alert System In Katsina Airport

The Nigerian Meteorogical Agency, NiMet has installed and commissioned the Low Level Wind Shear‎ Alert System (LLWAS) at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, bringing the number of airports with this facility to 13.

Other airports across the country with the LLWAS built by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) include; Abuja, Benin, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Sokoto and Yola.

The low level windshear alert system is a facility that detects the dangerous wind shear that drops aircraft in low altitudes.

At the commissioning of the facility, at the Katsina airport yesterday, the Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika explained that “weather phenomena generally affect air navigation and windshear is one of the most hazardous weather events to aircraft” adding that “windshear occur when the speed and or direction of wind changes abruptly. It is particularly dangerous during takeoff and landing when the aircraft is at low altitudes.”

The minister further stated that a recent study by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and NiMet established that winshear is prevalent in every part of Nigeria even as AIB aircraft accidents investigations also found out that windshear phenomena was linked to some accidents.

According to him, “Aviation safety and security are top priority issues for the present government. The successful installation of LLWAS at 13 airports in the country by NiMet is therefore in consonance with the aviation safety policy of this administration. The agency has procured and installed other weather monitoring equipment including Meteorological image receivers. It has increased the number of its upper stations to eight and established a modern ICT infrastructure, which includes, computer clusters, for nu,eric weather prediction (NWP).”

Also speaking, the NiMet director general, Dr. Anthony Anuforom explained that with the introduction of LLWAS, it has become possible to detect windshear around airport.

Anuforrom, further explained that the windhear at the Katsina airport “has the capacity to detect calm, steady winds, wind shifts in relation to the runway, wind gusts, sustained divergent winds, (which indicate windshear), or strong and sustained divergent winds (indication of microbursts) around the airport.”

Lamenting the havoc caused by the windshear previously in Nigeria aviation system, the DG said the most recent being the Sosoliso aircraft which crashed landed in portharcourt on December 10, 2005 and the ADC aircraft which crashed while attempting to take-off from Abuja airport on October 29, 2006 with 96 fatalities including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Maccido.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

