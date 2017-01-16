NiMet predicts hazy, partly cloudy weather for Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet made the prediction in the Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Monday.

It added that the region would have day and night temperature of 29 to 35 degrees Celsius and 12 to 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The agency predicted that Southern states would experience partly cloudy conditions with localised haze over Enugu, Owerri, Eket, Asaba and Calabar within the forecast period.

It also predicted that the region would have day and night temperatures of 26 to 36 degrees Celsius and 17 to 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience haze with localised visibility range of less than or equal to 2000m over Maiduguri, Katsina, Yelwa and Potiskum in the next 24 hours.

“The region will have day and Night temperature of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius and 09 to 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Suspended dust has been observed over the source region and this is expected to keep the Northern states in dust haze with visibility values less than 2000m in some areas.

“The southern cities will be partly cloudy with prospects of localised haze over the South-east coast,” NiMet predicted.

The post NiMet predicts hazy, partly cloudy weather for Tuesday appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

