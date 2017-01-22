NiMet predicts sunny, hazy weather for Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the North-Central states of the country on Monday.

NiMet made the prediction in the Weather Outlook released by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday.

It said that the region would have day and night temperature of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency also predicted that Southern part of the country would experience partly cloudy conditions in the morning with day and night temperatures of 34 to 37 degrees Celsius and 23 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospect of thunderstorms over the coastal cities of Obudu, Warri, Ogoja, Ikom, Eket, Port Harcourt and Yenagoa with showers over Enugu and the high ground of the South-West.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience sunny and hazy conditions with day and night temperature of 36 to 38 degrees Celsius and 16 to 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The Northern and Central cities are expected to experience sunny and hazy with chances of thunderstorms over some Southern cities,” the agency predicted.

