Nine adults, three kids dead after bus plunged into river in Oyo

Twelve people were killed today after a commuter bus plunged into the Odo-Oba River from Oyo/Ogbomoso Road.

Details about the accident are sketchy, but a source said the passenger bus, which was travelling to Ilorin plunged into the river while trying to avoid an articulated vehicle that strayed into the path of the bus.

File photo

He said,

“From the report I had, the bus was travelling to Ilorin and as it approached the slope leading to the small bridge over the river, an articulated truck took over the path of the road and in an effort to avoid collision with it, the bus driver veered off the road and plunged into the river.

“It was difficult pulling the passengers out of the river despite the volunteer rescuers that arrived at the scene early. Twelve people died immediately.”

He also blamed the accident on the state of the road and failure of the Federal Government to complete the Ibadan/Oyo/Ogbomoso/Ilorin dual carriage that would have provided a safer route for travellers.

Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the accident, and said 12 people died and their bodies had been deposited at the Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

“The driver of the Mazda bus lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the Odo-Oba River.

“Nine adults and three kids died on the spot and their bodies have been deposited at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso. There were three survivors including the driver.

“The police with assistance from local drivers helped pull the bodies and passengers out of the river. The vehicle is still in the river.”

Source – Punch