Nine killed, 6,000 displaced in herdsmen’s attack in Niger

Nine bodies have been confirmed dead while over 6,000 people have been rendered homeless in Rafin Gona and BCC Gbagyi villages in Bosso Local Council area of Niger state.This followed the attacks by Fulani herdsmen at the weekend.

The chairman of the council, Isah Wakili, disclosed this yesterday when Senator David Umaru and Representative Salihu Shandafi, visited to sympathise with them. Wakili explained that one police inspector and an assistant superintendent of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were also killed in the attack.

The council boss said houses, yam and corn barns in the villages were burnt, adding that more dead bodies were yet to be accounted for.Senator Umaru described the attack as barbaric, inhuman and a dastardly act.

“What I have seen is heart-breaking. It is an act of wickedness and a complete disregard for the sanctity of human lives,” he said.Umaru urged the Federal Government to provide relief materials to the displaced people while preventing a reoccurrence.

Meanwhile, Christian leaders have urged the Federal Government to protect the Southern Kaduna people from undue attacks by the Fulani herdsmen.The Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement of Nigeria, Prophet Samuel Abidoye, made the call in Lagos at the weekend.

He urged government not to interfere in religious matters but to give basic infrastructure, education and employment to the people.Also, the Bishop of Lagos North Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev Joel Olu Akinola, condemned the killings.

The bishop said the Kaduna crisis was an opportunity for President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate that he belongs to nobody as he had said in his inauguration speech.He urged the president not to allow one religion to be placed above the other, warning that anything that affects Christians in Southern Kaduna affects others in the country.

Akinola warned that Christians in Nigeria and the world at large would shed the last drop of their blood to ensure that justice was done in the area.While commending Buhari for sacking the erstwhile Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Mr. Jim Obazee, he said the diocese would begin a one-week anniversary to pray for the country’s leaders and the church’s activities.

According to him, the anniversary would begin on January 16 and end on January 22 with a general thanksgiving at every local church in the diocese.On the recent code of conduct for churches, Abidoye condemned government’s undue interference in spiritual matters, especially as they relate to church’s administration.

He said: “Every minister of God was ordained under divine commission and remain in office at the pleasure of the Almighty God whose throne endures forever as could be proven in the biblical accounts.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

