Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niniola & Munachi Abii Lead an All-Star Female Lineup on “Fuego Senoras” by Bankyondbeatz | Listen

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Rising producer, Abiri Bankole aka Bankyondbeatz has been showered with praises by colleagues in the industry and fans alike for his outstanding body of work – Fuego Senoras which translates to Fire Ladies in Spanish. The all-female EP which was released on Saturday, January 7, 2017 is making great strides already as songs such as […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.