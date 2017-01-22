Pages Navigation Menu

NIPCO 5,000 MT LPG storage facility to boost cooking gas supply

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

The Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (NIPCO) says its 5,000 metric tonnes Liquefied Petroleum Gas [LPG) storage facility under construction will boost domestic supply of cooking gas in the country. Alhaji Taofeek Lawal, NIPCO spokesman, told journalists during a tour of the facility in Apapa, Lagos that the project would be completed in August this year….

