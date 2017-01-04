NIPRD Laments Poor Funding, Seeks FG’s Commitment

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research Development (NIPRD) has called on the Federal Government to revive the institute by allocating and releasing adequate funds for its operations.

Speaking during a media-briefing weekend, the Institute’s Director General, Prof Karniyus Gamaniel expressed sadness over the dilapidating structure of the organization despite achievements made so far.

He also said that though the Research Institute could bring a fortune to both Government and Nigerians, it is being neglected by the Federal Government.

Gamaniel said that the organization has only received about 46% of its annual allocation in the past six years and wandered how it was meant to function properly.

He said, “subsequent years, funds released to this institute has been near to nothing; it will take about N269 million to run this place effectively; we have never received this from Federal Government, this year, government appropriated only N48 million out of which N20 million was made available.”

The DG said paucity of funds has made it difficult for the Pharmaceutical Research Institute to operate its full potential.

“ They keep releasing the money in bits, for example, government released N2.5million in three months, how do we run this place with such small money, we have running costs, what do we do? We are on generator now, we buy diesel to do other services, it will be waste of resources if we don’t take research seriously”, he said.

He explained that though the Institute has been able to attract Japanese Investors who have given it grants worth $10 million to install state of the art equipment, the institute’s laboratories and clinics have only been functional with power supply from generator set.

He also added that government has not released funds for recurrent projects, which has caused lack of salaries for contract staff like security men.

The DG further lamented the issue of brain drain, adding that some senior researchers who would have been useful for the progress of the industry have been engaged abroad.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

